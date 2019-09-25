Traffic Alert: Drivers diverted on I-220W after 18-wheeler wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is rerouting traffic on I-220 westbound between the Lakeshore Drive and South Lakeshore Drive exits after a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

Traffic is being diverted off at South Lakeshore. Drivers can get back on at Jefferson Paige Road.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

