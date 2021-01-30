Car crash shuts down I-49 southbound in DeSoto Parish, drivers diverted onto HWY 175

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 49 southbound has been shut down following a car crash in DeSoto Parish Saturday evening.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the section of interstate between Louisiana Highway 175 to Louisiana Highway 509 in the southbound lane will be closed to traffic.

Drivers are being told to exit at HWY 175 to get off the interstate and plan for an alternate detour south for re-entry to the interstate.

Deputies say they will provide further notice when this section reopens.