TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers diverted onto US 80 after major accident on 1-20 east, near Exit 55

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to Louisiana State Police, I-20 eastbound is closed at milepost 55 due to a major accident that involved multiple cars Monday evening.

Troopers say the crash is blocking both eastbound travel lanes. The detour route is east on U.S. Highway 80. Authorities are instructing drivers to turn left at the LA 154 intersection and reenter Interstate 20 at milepost 61.

DOTD says the congestion has reached about four miles in length.

I-20 East is closed at Exit 55 (US 80) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto US 80. Congestion has reached approximately 4 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 28, 2020

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

