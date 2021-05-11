TRAFFIC ALERT: Grand Ecore Bridge closure may affect commutes this weekend

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You may need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ecore Bridge over the Red River on LA 6 in Natchitoches will be closed over the weekend to allow for a topographical survey to be conducted.

NPSO says there will be no marked detour. Alternative Red River crossings are located at Coushatta to the north of Natchitoches and Boyce to the south of Natchitoches.

This closure is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This bridge is located 2.3 miles north of the LA 6 at LA 6 Business (Washington Street) intersection north of the Natchitoches city limits.