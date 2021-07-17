TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 W shut down due to tractor-trailer fire

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 is shut down in Bossier Parish due to an 18-wheeler crash and fire according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

BPSO says westbound traffic is being detoured to Highway 80 at the Haughton/Filmore exit to the I-20 – I 220 interchange. Drivers are asked to drive cautiously in light of the increased traffic caused by the closure.

According to LA DOTD, traffic was backed up about two miles as of 10 p.m.

I-20 West is closed at Mile Marker 30 due to a tractor trailer fire. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length. Traffic is being diverted onto LA 157 North to US 80 West. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 18, 2021

There is no word on how long the interstate will remain closed.