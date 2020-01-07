DOTD: Emergency interstate closure, I-20 westbound at Airline Drive in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to inform drivers that on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at midnight, all lanes of I-20 westbound from LA 3105 (Airline Drive) to LA 72 (Old Minden Road) in Bossier City will be closed.

According to DOTD, this closure is necessary to allow for the removal of a damaged overhead sign truss. Through traffic on I-20 westbound will be forced to exit onto I-220. The I-20 westbound on-ramp from I-220 will remain open, but any westbound traffic will then be forced to exit at Airline Drive. Traffic will then be able to access I-20 westbound at Old Minden Road.

DOTD says the interstate is expected to be reopened by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 8., providing there are no unforeseen issues encountered during operations that require an extension of the closure. The removal of the damaged overhead sign truss is in the interest of the safety of the traveling public.

I-20 eastbound will not be affected by this work. Detour signs will be in place for alternate routes.

