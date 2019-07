BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All lanes are back open on I-20 in Bossier City after a wreck just before Noon shut the down the westbound lanes and backed up traffic all the way to I-220.

All lanes are open on I-20 East at I-20/I-220. Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 1, 2019

The wreck happened near Airline Drive. Traffic was diverted to I-220, while crews worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on any injuries or on what might have caused the crash.

