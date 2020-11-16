TRAFFIC ALERT: I-49 in Natchitoches Parish shut down after 18-wheeler hauling oil catches fire

The northbound lanes of I-49 in Natchitoches north of Chopin were shut down Monday afternoon after an 18-wheeler carrying about 36,000 pounds of packaged oil caught fire. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of I-49 is shut down in Natchitoches Parish as police, firefighters, and hazmat crews work to respond to a fire involving an 18-wheeler carrying thousands of pounds of packaged oil.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 3:40 p.m. near milepost 112 south of Chopin, La. Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 are on the scene.

There are no injuries reported, but NPSO says the big rig is carrying about 36,000 pounds of packaged oil. Natchitoches haz-mat crews have been called in.

The northbound lanes of I-49 are currently closed and the sheriff’s office says those who may be traveling through the area should drive carefully, avoid distractions and expect a delay.