TRAFFIC ALERT: I-49 northbound in DeSoto Parish closed due to two-vehicle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have temporarily closed I-49 northbound in DeSoto Parish at the Camel exit due to a two-vehicle crash involving a gas truck and pick-up truck.

According to Louisiana State Police, Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 177 (Carmel / LA Hwy 509) and will travel north to LA Hwy 1.

Source: Louisiana State Police

Driver should avoid the area if possible. At this time it is unknow when I-49 will reopen.