DETOUR: Temporary shutdown planned for part of I-49N in DeSoto Parish Friday morning

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A section of Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will be temporarily shut down Thursday morning by Louisiana State Police as crews work with heavy machinery to recover an 18-wheeler that crashed on Sunday.

The work will require the closure of I-49 at Exit 172 starting around 9 p.m., according to LSP. The closure is expected to last three to five hours.

State police have established the following detour route:

I-49 northbound traffic will take exit 172 to U.S. Highway 84 and turn right onto U.S. Highway 84

Travel eastbound on U.S. Highway 84 to La Highway 1 and turn left onto La Highway 1

Travel northbound on La Highway 1 to La Highway 509 and turn left onto La Highway 509

Travel southbound on La Highway 509 to I-49 and will be able to reenter the interstate

State police are asking drivers to please approach these intersections with care and drive safely. Troopers will be at every intersection of this route to help direct motorists.

