TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of I-49, I-220, Benton Rd. overpass shut down due to ice

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of I-49 in Caddo Parish are shutting down due to winter weather conditions, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The LA DOTD has closed I-49 in both directions between the I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road in north Caddo Parish, as well as urban I-49 in Shreveport.

All southbound traffic will be forced off at the I-49/Mira Myrtis Road interchange, approximately 5.5 miles south of the Arkansas state line. Northbound traffic can access I-49 at both the Mira Myrtis Rd. & LA 168 interchanges.

The LA DOTD is also shutting down I-220 in Caddo and Bossier parishes, including the eastbound and westbound lanes from the interchange at I-20 (at LA Downs Racetrack in Bossier City) to the I-20/I-220/LA 3132 interchange near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The Benton Rd. (LA 3) overpass over the Union Pacific railroad tracks just north of the intersection with LA 162 in Benton was also closed Saturday night.

“DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways,” the DOTD said in a statement. “Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions. In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed when it’s safe to do so.”

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources. Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org, which is updated in real-time with changing road conditions.