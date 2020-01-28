TRAFFIC ALERT: LA Highway 5 closed near Logansport HS due to sand truck overturn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is shutting down a highway near a local high school Tuesday in order to clean up the aftermath of an overturned sand truck.

According to Deputy Mark Pierce, LA HWY 5, which is just north of Logansport High School near Barry Road, will close at 3:30 p.m. until authorities are able to clean up the area that was affected by the sand truck spillover. The road closure will likely begin shortly after school buses have had time to travel through that area.

DPSO describes the road closure as a “non-emergency,” and says the road will be closed until further notice. Deputies will send out a push notification in the DeSoto Sheriff App once the roadway is back open for traffic.

