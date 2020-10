BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — All lanes are now open following two crashes on Interstate-20 near Industrial Dr. in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Wednesday morning officers responded to two minor crashes that closed the left, inside lane of I-20 westbound between the I-220 interchange and Industrial Dr.

No injuries were reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.