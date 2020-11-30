UPDATE: All lanes on I-49 are open after crash in Shreveport

UPDATE: 9:50 A.M.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — All lanes on Interstate-49 are now open following a crash this morning in Shreveport, according to DOTD.

Congestion is minimal.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major accident has shut down part of Interstate-49 in Shreveport.

The two-car accident happened Monday morning on I-49 South near E. 70th St.

The right and center lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted onto Pierremont Rd.

Congestion has reached Kings Hwy.

So far, there’s no word on any injuries.

We will have an update as more details become available.