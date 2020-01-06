TRAFFIC ALERT: Marshall St. in downtown Shreveport closed for overpass repairs

A portion of Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport is shut down and will remain closed for the rest of the month for repairs to the railroad overpass. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport is shut down and will remain closed for the rest of the month for repairs to the railroad overpass.

Kansas City Southern railway will be doing utility work on the bridge, so Marshall Street will be closed from Cotton to Lake streets through January 31.

Drivers can detour via Fairfield Avenue to Common Street to Cotton.

