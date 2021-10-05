Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-220W at I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-220 westbound is shut down at I-20/I-22o after an 18-wheeler overturned and blocked all lanes.

According to Louisiana DOTD, traffic congestion has reached Jefferson Paige road and is being diverted onto I-20 west.

