BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is redirecting traffic on I-20 eastbound after a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-220. There are no reports of any injuries.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

