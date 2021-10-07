TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down across E. Texas St. in Bossier City after crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are diverting traffic along East Texas Street in Bossier City after a vehicle hit a utility pole and knocked it down, leaving the power line across all four lanes.

It happened near the intersection with Airline Drive.

Police say they are working on a traffic diversion plan. AEP SWEPCO is also on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

