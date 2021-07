The chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex once again Wednesday. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far will be possible late this week and this weekend. A cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures early next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs have returned to the middle 90s with some scattered thunderstorms. We likely won’t see much change in temperature Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will once again be in the mid to upper 70s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday afternoon to once again be in the middle 90s which is close to normal for this time of year.