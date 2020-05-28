TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Airline Dr. closed due to road repair & overlay project

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department is making repairs to a section of Airline Drive, and drivers are urged to be cautious while driving near the work area.

According to the highway department, crews are making repairs just north of Swan Lake Road and near the intersection with Kingston Rd.

Parish officials say the work is being done in preparation for overlaying Airline Dr., a project that is expected to begin in the next couple of months. Airline Dr. will be overlayed north from Wemple Rd. (where the parish limit begins) to Litton Rd.

“Airline Dr. was completed 16 years ago and it has held up very well considering the traffic and the growth that has occurred during this time,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford.

“Everything gets worn over time and it’s time for us to overlay.”

Ford asks that drivers be patient and exercise caution while the work is underway, first by parish crews and eventually the contractor.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.