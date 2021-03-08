TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Shed Road to close down to one lane Tuesday & Wednesday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Temporary lane closures on the northbound lane of Shed Road could have an affect on commutes over the next two days.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, construction crews will be placing an asphalt overlay on the portion on Shed Road where an abandoned set of railroad tracks were located.

The closure will begin Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

The section of Shed Road affected will be the area just west of Field Street as Shed Road that turns into Hamilton Road.