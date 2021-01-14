TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lane on Airline Dr. to be closed due to construction

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers in Bossier Parish can expect delays in the next month if they plan to travel on certain parts of Airline Drive.

Bossier Parish officials say beginning on Monday, Jan. 18, the southbound lane of Airline Drive from Kingston Road to Swan Lake Road will be closed to traffic through Wednesday, Jan. 20 due to construction that will expand a business parking lot.

Construction activity will be ongoing in that area for about a month and another inside lane closure could be expected due to heavy construction traffic.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to be on the lookout for workers and equipment when driving through construction areas.