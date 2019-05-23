TRAFFIC ALERT: Three road closures planned in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury has announced three road closures that will impact travels for drivers in Bossier Parish over the coming days and weeks.

As a result, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging travelers to plan ahead for alternate routes.

Kingston Road Closure:

Beginning Monday, May 27, Kingston Rd. will be closed just east of Kingston Plantation and west of St. Charles to replace culverts under Kingston for drainage improvements to Willow Chute Bayou. Road closure is expected to last approximately 30 days.

Butler Hill Road Closure:

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, Butler Hill Rd. will be closed for repair of a bridge located just off La. Hwy. 160 east. Parish highway department workers are expected to complete the project in roughly two weeks, weather permitting.



Swan Lake Road Closure:

Beginning Friday, May 24, contractors are beginning preliminary work (driving pilings) on the Flat River bridge crossing Swan Lake Rd. at the northern end of the North/South throughway project. Swan Lake Rd. will be closed from Duckwater Landing to just north of the bridge beginning May 24 and anticipated until Aug. 5.



Residents can call Bossier Parish Police Jury at (318) 965-2329 or (318) 773-0771 for more information about the closures; commercial vehicle operators and companies can call the Commercial Vehicle Unit at (318) 549-1546 for more.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.