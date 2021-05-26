TRAFFIC ALERT: US 80 overpass near Greenwood closed due to repairs on bridge deck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An overpass over Interstate 20 near the Texas state line in Caddo Parish is closed down due to repairs.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, US 80 over I-20 near Greenwood will be closed for repairs on the bridge deck.

Drivers are being diverted onto I-20 to avoid the area of construction. DOTD will update when the repairs are complete and the roadway has been reopened.