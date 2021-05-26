TRAFFIC ALERT: US 80 overpass near Greenwood closed due to repairs on bridge deck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An overpass over Interstate 20 near the Texas state line in Caddo Parish is closed down due to repairs.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, US 80 over I-20 near Greenwood will be closed for repairs on the bridge deck.
Drivers are being diverted onto I-20 to avoid the area of construction. DOTD will update when the repairs are complete and the roadway has been reopened.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.