TRAFFIC ALERT: US 80 westbound to be closed as part of road lowering project in Webster Parish

Beginning Monday, June 8, 2020, the westbound lanes of US 80 under I-20 west of Minden (Webster Parish) will be closed as the project to lower the roadway moves forward. (Source: Louisiana DOTD)

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The westbound lanes of US 80 at the I-20 overpass west of Minden in Webster Parish will be closed starting Monday while work is done to lower the roadway as part of a deal to keep Fibrebond in Northwest Louisiana.

Currently, the eastbound lanes are closed. Starting June 8, one lane eastbound will be re-opened to allow traffic to pass through when the westbound lanes are shut down.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the work is part of a $2.5 million project lowering the height of the roadway 3.5 feet in the westbound direction and four feet in the eastbound direction under the interstate.

This project will allow Fibrebond’s specially manufactured loads as well as other manufacturers’ loads to pass under the interstate. It was part of an agreement the state struck last year to keep the company and its 750 jobs from moving to East Texas.

DOTD says the project also includes the installation of drainage structures, roadway barriers, and revetment work, as part of a larger commitment to create a heavy-haul route in Northwest Louisiana.

The alternate route for the US 80 westbound closure will continue to be I-20, and the transition will occur weather permitting.

Detour signs will be in place.

The entire project is expected to be complete in Fall 2020, with progress dependent on weather conditions.

