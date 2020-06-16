TRAFFIC ALERT: W. Seventh Street in Texarkana closing Wednesday due to railroad repair

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Kansas City Southern Railroad will be closing W. Seventh Street at the underpass to all traffic Wednesday morning due to railroad repairs, according to the City of Texarkana.

The road closure will start at 7:00 a.m. on June 17. Texarkana city officials say KSCR is going to be making some repairs to the railroad trestle at the underpass, which is located between Lake Drive and Texas Boulevard.

“We want to give you a heads up about a road closure that might cause you some heartburn if you don’t know about it and plan out another route for a few days…,” Texarkana city officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Drivers will have to take a detour route by using Summerhill Road to New Boston Road and Texas Boulevard. Officials says they expect the road to be closed for a week, but the schedule can change due to weather or other unforeseen problems.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.