Traffic Alert: Water main break closes portion of Gilbert Drive in Shreveport up to 3 weeks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The break of a 24 feet water main pipe Wednesday in Shreveport’s Pierremont neighborhood has closed a portion of Gilbert Drive and interrupted traffic.

According to the City of Shreveport, the Department of Water and Sewage is currently working on the broken pipe for repair.

Traffic engineering is closing Drexel Drive to Berkshire Place, which intersects with Gilbert Avenue for up to three weeks.

Traffic will be detoured around that area. Bypass pumps will be utilized in order to keep the service operational.