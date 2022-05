CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where a train struck a truck on Hwy 169 Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hwy 169 at McGee is closed due to a train hitting a truck hauling cars. The road will remain closed until the wreck is cleared.

No injuries have been reported the sheriff’s office says.