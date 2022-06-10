SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to avoid the area around Hwy 173 between downtown Blanchard and Roy Rd. after an accident early Friday morning caused several road closures.

A train vs. vehicle crash happened near Blanchard Latex Rd. and Main St. around 1:00 a.m. A Blanchard Police officer came across a car stuck that had become stuck on the tracks near the grade crossing at Alexander Ave.

She stepped out of the vehicle but right as the officer tried to contact Kansas City Southern railroad company, a train came crashing into the car, dragging it about a half-mile and setting it on fire.

The following roads are closed while deputies work to clear the scene.

Hwy 173 between downtown Blanchard and Roy Rd.

Blanchard Furrh Rd.

Blanchard Latex Rd.

Train and vehicle crash closes Hwy 173 in Blanchard (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.