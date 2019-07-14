Train derailment shuts down Highway 1 in south Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL?KMSS) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are working a train derailment in south Caddo Parish.

The train came off the tracks and is blocking both lanes of Louisiana Highway 1 near the Caddo and Red River Parish line.

The highway will be closed approximately 4-5 hours while crews work to clear the train cars. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 175 to I-49.

