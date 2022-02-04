CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on LA 169 near McGee Road and involved a Union Pacific train. The sheriff’s office says two Union Pacific employees have been taken to the hospital. Traffic is being diverted to LA 169 and S. Lakeshore Drive.

  • The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office)
  • The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood. (Source: CPSO)
  • The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office)
  • Overturned vehicles on 18 wheeler
    The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood. (Source: CPSO)

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.