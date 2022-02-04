CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on LA 169 near McGee Road and involved a Union Pacific train. The sheriff’s office says two Union Pacific employees have been taken to the hospital. Traffic is being diverted to LA 169 and S. Lakeshore Drive.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office)

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.