CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rushed to the hospital in Shreveport from north Caddo Parish by ambulance Friday afternoon after the rescue helicopter sent to the scene broke down after landing.

A Life Air Rescue helicopter broke down after landing on the scene of a crash involving a truck and a train north of Vivian on Friday afternoon. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 3 p.m. on Hwy 1 and French Road, where a Kansas City Southern train crashed into a saltwater truck.

Deputies on the scene say the truck was heading west when the KCS train heading south crashed into the cab of the truck and ruptured its tank. SWEPCO, Caddo Fire District 8, North Caddo Medical, and Life Air Rescue were all called to the scene shortly after.

The Life Air Rescue helicopter broke down after landing. The truck driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance instead.

This portion of Hwy 1 remains closed and the sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area until the helicopter is removed.