Truck loaded with lumber crashes on I-49 near Ajax; area motorists advised to use caution

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Louisiana State Police are at the scene of a crash on Interstate-49 near milepost #157 (southbound) north of Ajax, according to the NPSO. No injuries were reported.

Anyone traveling through the area is asked to drive carefully, avoid distractions and pay attention to the road, as law enforcement investigates the crash and cleanup gets underway.

Deputies say a 2014 Chevrolet truck pulling a gooseneck trailer loaded with lumber was traveling southbound on I-49 when it veered off the right side of the road and traveled down an embankment.

As the truck and trailer were sliding down the embankment, the trailer caught several trees, pulling the trailer off the truck and causing it to overturn.

