Truck fire causes traffic backup on I-220

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is flowing again on I-220 eastbound after a truck fire backed up traffic backup during the Tuesday afternoon commute.

It started just after 5 p.m. in the left lane of I-220 West at North Market Street (US 71). According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, congestion is minimal.

The left lane remained blocked until just before 6:15 p.m.