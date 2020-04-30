TTPD: Drivers diverted through Spring Lake Park after substance spill on Mall Drive

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department has shut down the eastbound lane on Mall Drive after an unknown substance was accidentally dumped on the road Wednesday afternoon.

According to TTPD, the substance was spilled between Spring Lake Park and Stateline. A driver told police he was traveling behind a truck on Mall Drive and the truck in front of him started wasting its load on the roadway. The driver was unable to dodge the substance and proceeded to drive through it before turning off the road.

When the driver went through a car wash at some point, he realized that his skin was burning from whatever came from the truck. Police believe the substance is chemical.

TTPY says the roadway is being shut down until they can figure out what the substance is. The testing for it can take from 20 minutes to six hours.

Drivers being diverted through Spring Lake Park until further notice. TTPD says they are not sure how long the roadway will be closed.

