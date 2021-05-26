TxDOT asks drivers in Atlanta to travel safely, avoid flooded roads

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers in East Texas to avoid flooded roads as they continue to monitor them.

Drivers are being reminded to watch for signage and other measures put in place for the safety of the traveling public.

Authorities are telling drivers to not drive through still or moving flood waters. Hidden dangers could exist such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road.

The following are experiencing some water over the road but they remain passable. These status conditions can change quickly so check www.DriveTexas.org for updates.

Bowie County

FM 559 north of Texarkana

FM 1398 in Hooks area

FM 560 at Hooks

Upshur County

FM 1795 is closed due to pipe culvert damage from recent rain.