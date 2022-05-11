ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texas Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a road closure for FM 2199 Thursday.

A statement from TDOT says that the railroad crossing at FM 2199 in Scott near FM 1998/Scottsville Rd. will be closed to through traffic while maintenance work is being done.

Traffic will be detoured on a signed route on US 80, SL 390. FM 1998/Scottsville Rd and FM 2199. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.

Road work is expected to start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. or whenever work is completed. The work schedule can change due to weather or other unforeseen problems.

For information about the road closure, detour routes or construction work call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall Area Office at 903-935-2809.