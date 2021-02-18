TXDOT warns drivers to avoid heading east into Louisiana on I-20 due to crashes, backups

HARRISON CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – TxDOT is warning drivers heading east into Louisiana on I-20 to look for alternate routes, as eastbound traffic on the interstate is backing up into Texas near Waskom due to vehicle crashes because of hazardous road conditions caused by winter weather.

US 80 is one such alternate route, although drivers should be prepared for that route to be slow going due to road conditions and additional traffic, as well. Traffic has been backed up on I-20E since Thursday morning.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Eastbound traffic on I-20 is backing up into Texas near Waskom due to a vehicle crash just across the state line in Louisiana. Motorists are advised to take alternate route if possible. Get latest road conditions at https://t.co/9RPdJQ2zIV. — Atlanta District PIO (@TxDOTAtlanta) February 18, 2021

I-20E remained open as of late Thursday afternoon, but I-20 westbound was shut down from Monroe to Shreveport due to icy conditions and Louisiana State Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

With nearly 60 major road closures around the state and many more open but “very treacherous,” especially in central and northern Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards implored drivers to stay off the roads in a briefing earlier in the day.

“Even if 511la.org shows a road is open, that doesn’t mean you should be out and about.”

Edwards said the Louisiana National Guard is bringing in wreckers and is working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to remove a number of 18-wheelers that have stopped on the side of the road and in some cases in the middle of it. This has been an issue along I-20 in Northwest Louisiana in particular, and the governor said the situation there “is going to be evolving.”

Get latest road conditions on the Texas side at DriveTexas.org and in Louisiana at 511la.org