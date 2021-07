BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A portion of Shed Road will be closed starting Wednesday, July 7, for utility work.

According to the City of Bossier City, crews are shutting down Shed Road between Benton Road and Hamilton Road to install a 42-inch water main as part of an extension of the water distribution system.

Weather permitting, the work will be completed over the next several weeks with an estimated re-opening date of mid to late August.