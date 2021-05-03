Webster Parish road closures may impact your commute

WEBSTER PARISH, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on two major roadways in Webster Parish.

According to DOTD, starting Monday, May 3 two roads will be closed as part of a $2.5 million project to improve a section of LA 164.

The project includes a patch, mill and asphalt overlay, repairs to the base of the roadway, drainage work, and new pavement striping on LA 164 between LA 163 in Doyline and US 371 in Sibley.

The elevation of a portion of the roadway will also be raised as part of the project to help alleviate flooding issues that affect this location.

The first road closure to replace a pipe will be located between Amos Cutoff Rd. and Mathes Rd., and is expected to last one day.

A second road closure to elevate the roadway will be located between Ponder Rd. and Sherwood Lane. This closure is expected to last two weeks.

During other construction work, intermittent lane closures will be required, and local traffic will always have access.

Alternate route:

Drivers who want to travel west on LA 164, on the east side of the closure, will be detoured north on US 371 to I-20 westbound to LA 157 southbound to LA 614 back to LA 164

Drivers who want to travel east on LA 164, on the west side of the closure, will be routed to US 80 east to US 371 southbound to LA 164. Detour signage will be in place

The entire project should be completed in late 2021.

For more information on this and other road closures visit www.511la.org or wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.