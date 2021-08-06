Your commute may be impacted by Bossier Parish ramp closure

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route next week due to an interstate ramp closure in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, starting Monday, Aug. 9, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange will be shut down from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. The closure is necessary for bridge construction activities over the ramp related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project.

The closure is expected to last two nights. DOTD wants to remind everyone to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

