Allegiant Airlines to add new flight from Shreveport to Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTAL/KMSS) – Allegiant Airlines on Tuesday announced beginning March, Allegiant will add a direct flight from Shreveport to Los Angeles.

The airline now operates direct flights from Shreveport to Las Vegas, along with seasonal flights Destin and Datona, Fla.

In addition to Shreveport’s direct flight to Los Angeles, which a Tuesday press release said will begin July 2, 2021 with fares as low as $79, the new routes to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) include:

Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $69.* Omaha, Nebraska via Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) – beginning June 4, 2021 with fares as low as $69.* Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) – beginning June 4, 2021 with fares as low as $79.*

In addition to the new flights to LAX from Shreveport, Indianapolis, Omah and Rapid City, Allegiant announced an additional 30 new nonstop routes, including nine special limited routes for the 2021 Sturgis Rally in Sturgis, S.D., scheduled for August 06-15, 2021.

The new routes include the following:

The new routes to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:

Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning July 2, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – beginning May 27, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) include:

Norfolk, Virginia via Norfolk International Airport (ORF) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.* Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) include:

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning May 27, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59. Oakland, California via Oakland International Airport (OAK) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49. San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.

The new routes from Des Moines International Airport (DSM) include:

Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning July 1, 2021 with fares as low as $59.* San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning July 1, 2021 with fares as low as $59.* Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning July 1, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include:

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 27, 2021 with fares as low as $39.* St. Cloud, Minnesota via St. Cloud Regional Airport (STC) – beginning June 6, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $79.* Clarksburg, West Virginia via North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) – beginning May 26, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) include:

Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Lexington, Kentucky via Blue Grass Airport (LEX) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) include:

Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49.* Los Angeles, California via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $69.*

The new routes to Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:

Albany, New York via Albany International Airport (ALB) – beginning May 14, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.* McAllen, Texas via McAllen International Airport (MFE) – beginning May 27, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $69.* Portsmouth, New Hampshire via Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) – beginning May 27, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $69.* Boise, Idaho via Boise International Airport (BOI) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new routes to Portland International Airport (PDX) include:

Billings, Montana via Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) – beginning May 7, 2021 with fares as low as $59.* Missoula, Montana via Missoula International Airport (MSO) – beginning May 7, 2021 with fares as low as $59.* Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) – beginning June 4, 2021 with fares as low as $79.* Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning July 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes to San Diego International Airport (SAN) include:

Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Kalispell, Montana via Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning May 27, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39. * Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning July 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes from North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) include:

Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning May 26, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Chicago, Illinois via Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

The new route from Appleton, Wis. via Appleton International Airport to Savannah, Ga. via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) begins May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49.*

The new route from Concord, N.C. via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) to Sarasota, Fla. via Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) begins May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49.*

The new route from Bangor, Maine via Bangor International Airport (BGR) to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) begins May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $79.*

The new route from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Key West, Fla. via Key West International Airport (EYW) begins June 9, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

The new nonstop route from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) to St. Petersburg, Fla., via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) begins May 27, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

Special limited routes to Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) for Sturgis Rally 2021 include:

Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning Aug. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning Aug. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Peoria, Illinois via General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport (PIA) – beginning Aug. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Aug. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Aug. 5, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) – beginning Aug. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Orlando/Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning Aug. 5, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning Aug. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $99.* Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Aug. 6, 2021 with fares as low as $99.*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 10, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.