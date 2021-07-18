Bossier Parish: Long-awaited bridge over Foxskin Bayou is open for business

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – South Bossier Parish motorists won’t be taking the long way around now that construction on the new bridge over Foxskin Bayou on Johnson Koran Road has been completed.

Inspectors gave the thumbs up to officially open the bridge to traffic at 5 p.m. Friday. Contractor crews will still be at the site performing some brush-up duties and drivers are asked to proceed with caution and to be on the lookout for workers and equipment.

Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said the bridge is a completely new concrete structure designed to safely accommodate parish motorists.