Bridge replacement projects making progress in NW Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two projects to replace rural bridges in Bienville and Red River Parishes are moving forward.

DOTD officials announced Friday that the $2.2 million LA 507 bridge project located northeast of the village of Womack in Red River Parish is being funded as part of $76.2 million in redistribution money received from the Federal Highway Administration for states that successfully allocate the full amount of their already available funding for construction projects each fiscal year.

So far, clearing and grubbing and removal of the old structure is complete. Currently, the contractor is working on driving pile for the new bridge.

The replacement of two bridges on LA 4 between Castor and Lucky in Bienville Parish, a $2.3 million project, is progressing with the contractor currently in the process of pouring the concrete caps on which the deck will sit for the first bridge replacement.

The first replacement is anticipated to be complete in a couple of months, and the contractor will then move to the second bridge site.

All three of these aging rural bridges were closed in April 2019 due to the condition of the structures and safety reasons.

Both projects are expected to be complete by Spring 2021.

