SporTran to launch new mobile app for bus riders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran Transit Management will soon be offering a new mobile app to those who ride the bus in Shreveport-Bossier.

On Wednesday SporTran announced that they have partnered with Cubic Transportation Systems to launch their new UMO app.

“Umo provides our riders with an easy-to-use platform for engagement with public transportation that simultaneously offers accessibility and trip-planning information across private modes,” Chief Financial Officer of the Shreveport Area Transit Systems, Alan Bright said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As cities everywhere look to recover lost transit ridership after a pandemic-induced decline, Cubic’s technologies are critical in helping us do that by delivering an intuitive, streamlined experience.”

According to Cubic Transportation Systems, the UMO app give riders the ability to travel safely, seamlessly, and stress-free around their city or town.

Cubic Transportation says the app will be available in the coming weeks.