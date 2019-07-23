Tuesday brings lower temperatures and humidity, cooler nights on the way

The last of the raindrops are clearing out of the region this morning, and in the wake of a passing cold front a wonderful summer weather pattern will play out through Thursday.

This morning we will see a few scattered showers south of I-20, but the rain will wrap up quickly after sunrise.



1-hour radar loop

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this morning, and we will undergo a steady drop in humidity throughout the day. A breezy north wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will pump dry air into the region. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but with the humidity moving out we won’t be dealing with heat index temperatures. It will feel great in the shade and warm in the sun for the next few days. We may not experience temperatures like this again until late September or early October.

Tuesday weather outlook

Overnight low temperatures will be amazing, as the drop in humidity and clear skies will allow maximum radiational cooling. Lows will be in the low 60s for the next few nights, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few areas in the 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning low temperatures

High pressure will build into the region through the middle of the week and that will shut off our rain chances as dry air takes over through Thursday. A returning south wind Friday into Saturday will increase our temperatures and humidity as we return to typical summer conditions. It looks like our next chance for a few showers and storms will move in late in the weekend into early next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.