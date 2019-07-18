Benton Middle archery team heads to World Championship tournament

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Benton Middle School archery team is gearing up for the world championship tournament next week in Tennesse.



The team is made up of 27 students. The team won the national championship in May of 2019. Over 15,000 archers competed in the competition. Team members feel they have a pretty good chance of taking home the world championship title.

The middle school team has already racked up thousands of dollars in archery scholarships.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.