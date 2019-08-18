UPDATE: SWEPCO says power expected to be restored tonight for 85,000 affected customers

Uncategorized

by: Mintie Betts

Posted: / Updated:

Multiple reports of power outages have been reported across East Texas.

SWEPCO reports restoration time between nine and 10 p.m. for Henderson.

Multiple agencies are experiencing 911 outages, below are alternate numbers to call for emergencies.

  • Jacksonville Police Department – (903) 586-2546.
  • Van Zandt County Sheriff – (903) 567-4133 Option 0

Texas Eastman is flaring off product as safety precautions due to power issues, according to Rusk County EOM.

https://twitter.com/RuskCountyOEM/status/1163221833631617024

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss