UPDATE: SWEPCO says power expected to be restored tonight for 85,000 affected customers

Multiple reports of power outages have been reported across East Texas.
- SWEPCO reports over 85,000 customers without power
- Upshur Rural Electric Co. reports 13,676 customers affected
- Cherokee County Electric reports 1,003 outages in the Jacksonville area
- Wood County reports around 237 affected customers
- ONCOR reports 59 outages
SWEPCO reports restoration time between nine and 10 p.m. for Henderson.
Multiple agencies are experiencing 911 outages, below are alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
- Jacksonville Police Department – (903) 586-2546.
- Van Zandt County Sheriff – (903) 567-4133 Option 0
Texas Eastman is flaring off product as safety precautions due to power issues, according to Rusk County EOM.
The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.
