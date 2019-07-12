Cater your next event with Pita Pit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Haughton man is behind bars after running from law enforcement officers and actively resisting while being taken into custody last week for kidnapping and battery charges.

Jonathan C. Waites, 31, of the 900 block of Wells Road in Haughton, was wanted on multiple charges by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives, including previously kidnapping and battery of a female.