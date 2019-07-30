Classic yet trendy with Lockhart Jewelers

NOTE: Police have requested the removal of this image, as they have determined the individual originally pictured is not a suspect.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) Stealing ‘win’ vouchers from a casino, or even picking up lost or discarded ‘win’ vouchers from the floor or other places inside a casino may seem like an easy way to make money, but that’s not always the case.

The suspect pictured above is wanted in connection with a theft investigation involving an allegedly stolen $500 cash voucher that occurred at Sam’s Town Casino.