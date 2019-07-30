Classic yet trendy with Lockhart Jewelers

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Immigrants taking sanctuary in churches hit with huge fines
Sabine school board: No evidence student or staff info was compromised in malware attack
Louisiana AG offers tips for those impacted by Capital One data breach
Capital One reports massive data breach
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Hot, humid, and mainly dry until the weekend
Top Stories
Thunderstorms continue Tuesday, warmest temperatures across northern ArkLaTex
Scattered storms shift south tonight and Tuesday
Dierks, AR sets Arkansas rainfall record
Scattered thunderstorms expected Monday, below normal high temperatures
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Semenya won’t defend 800 world title after court setback
Top Stories
David Phelps acquired by Cubs in deal with Blue Jays
Jill Ellis stepping down as women’s national team coach
Minnesota Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season
Luck to miss next 2 practices, Colts preseason opener
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Westerman meets with constituents
Top Stories
New police chief to take office soon in Wake Village
Free tai chi class helps Texarkana seniors fight balance issues
Dog found 300 miles away after reported missing over a year ago
Funeral held to remember slain Shreveport man
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Mind, Body, Soul: VonRay Fashion Camp
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
Producer of 1969’s Woodstock calls it a lesson in community
Top Stories
Ratings reflect paucity of mid-summer scripted TV series
Top Stories
Media fight takes on an unusually personal tone
The Latest: Attorney says Katy Perry hit earned $41M
Prince Harry says he and Meghan will have 2 kids ‘maximum’
Lebanon festival drops popular band after Christian pressure
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Classic yet trendy with Lockhart Jewelers
Uncategorized
by:
Fernanda Hernandez
Posted:
Jul 30, 2019 / 03:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2019 / 03:16 PM CDT
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Woman tosses live puppy into dumpster
’80s tape, toy dino: Chinatown archaeological dig cut short
Houston woman celebrates 110th birthday
Abandoned dog comes with note: ‘Please help.”
National Cheesecake Day
Swept away: Mom warns of dangers posed by large inflatables
Caught on Cam: Deputy shoots homeowner
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out